Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALRN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von acquired 227,272 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.