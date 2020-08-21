AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

