Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $110.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.
Shares of A opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56.
In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
