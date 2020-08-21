Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $110.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of A opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

