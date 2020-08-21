Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

OTCMKTS AFTPF opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Afterpay Touch Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $58.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Afterpay Touch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

