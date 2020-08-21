AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AFCJF opened at $18.29 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

AFC Ajax Company Profile

AFC Ajax NV operates a soccer club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates soccer stadium and youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.