AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
AFCJF opened at $18.29 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
