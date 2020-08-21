Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Peter Soparkar Purchases 7,692 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.06. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

