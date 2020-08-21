Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

ATEYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantest in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Advantest has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

