ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays lowered shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

AMIGY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

