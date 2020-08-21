ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

