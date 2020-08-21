Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,307 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,228. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,218 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth about $7,553,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 463.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

