Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $87,720.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,680.00.

ADPT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 541,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,621. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.