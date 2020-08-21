AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

