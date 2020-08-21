Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACEL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

