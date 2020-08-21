9,209 Shares in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

