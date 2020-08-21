9,110 Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,773. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

