$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $17.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,777 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.