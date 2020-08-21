12,146 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 122,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,510,528. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

