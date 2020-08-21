11,009 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 519.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 256,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

