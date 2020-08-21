$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.73. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

NDSN traded down $13.13 on Friday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 563,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,857. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $208.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

