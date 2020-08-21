$1.08 EPS Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 484,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

