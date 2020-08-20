Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $276.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,171 shares of company stock worth $179,330,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

