Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Strong-Buy”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ profits declined year over year in second-quarter 2020. However, earnings per share and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2020. Demand for nitrogen in North America is expected to be strong in 2020 driven by higher corn acres in the United States. Normal planting conditions are also expected to support demand in the region. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is expected to drive demand in Brazil this year. The company should also gain from lower natural gas prices, driven by ample supply on the back of higher North American shale gas production. The cost advantage is expected to continue through the balance of 2020. The company is also committed to boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

NYSE:CF opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

