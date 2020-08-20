Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.06.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

