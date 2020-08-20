XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of XPO opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in XPO Logistics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 103,606 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $4,703,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 98.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

