Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.