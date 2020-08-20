X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.82, 9,320 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 187,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

