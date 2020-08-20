X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.17, 28,008 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 35,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 1.19% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

