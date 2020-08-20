WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Up 1.3%

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.41, 1,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

