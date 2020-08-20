Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WCUI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

