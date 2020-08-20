Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WCUI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

