Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/4/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

8/3/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

7/3/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 491.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 173.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

