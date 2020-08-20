Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) in the last few weeks:
- 8/17/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/11/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2020 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 8/4/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 8/3/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 7/3/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/23/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 491.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 173.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
