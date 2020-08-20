WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 83.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 259.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 233.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

