Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.12.

WMT stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

