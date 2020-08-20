Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $148.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

