VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.04 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

