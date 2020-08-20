Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Buys $1,482,500.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $1,482,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of -1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vapotherm by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

