Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Short Interest Update

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,374,500 shares, an increase of 179,050.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VPOR stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Vapor Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

