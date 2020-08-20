Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock valued at $232,996. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.