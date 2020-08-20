Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $68,521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

