Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Usio in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

