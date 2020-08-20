US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
About US Nuclear
