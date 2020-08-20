US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of US Nuclear stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

