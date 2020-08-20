US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 82.5% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,851.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $23,101,017 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $437.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.10 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

