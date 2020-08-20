US Bancorp DE Sells 610 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,824,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

