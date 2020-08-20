US Bancorp DE Sells 1,907 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.