US Bancorp DE Sells 18,027 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,963.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

