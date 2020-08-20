US Bancorp DE Sells 17,658 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

