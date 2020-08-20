US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MKTX stock opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

