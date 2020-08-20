US Bancorp DE Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $189.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

