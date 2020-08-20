US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of State Street by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $69.67 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.