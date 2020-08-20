US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $292.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.83. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

