US Bancorp DE Buys 331 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 114,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

